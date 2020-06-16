Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.58. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $105.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

