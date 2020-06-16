Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of Synaptics worth $23,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

In other Synaptics news, Director Richard L. Sanquini sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $381,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $169,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

