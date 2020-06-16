Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.17 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $23,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

CRUS opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock worth $7,966,155 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.