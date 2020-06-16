Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 143,313 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,805,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,233,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $12,564,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 432,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,023,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

