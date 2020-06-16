Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 255,540 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 566.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 263,895 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,361.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,573,000 after acquiring an additional 263,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

