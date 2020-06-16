Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWONK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,379,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,752,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,083,658 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,187,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,555,000 after buying an additional 1,033,922 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,109,000 after buying an additional 763,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,421,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,024,000 after buying an additional 653,090 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

