Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 103,970 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,970 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Cowen worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cowen by 443.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 479,671 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Cowen in the first quarter worth $3,806,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $392.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.50. Cowen Inc has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

COWN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

