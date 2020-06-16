Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ennis were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ennis by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 345,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ennis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.45. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

