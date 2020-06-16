Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.43 Million Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.65. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

