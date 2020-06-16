Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 492,228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,274,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 492,228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,251,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

