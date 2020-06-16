Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,815 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 158.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

