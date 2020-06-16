Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 377.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.5% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $198.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

