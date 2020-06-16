Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,541 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 9,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 431,438 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,042,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

