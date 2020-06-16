Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,137,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.1% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $179,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $188.94 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.