Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 2,745.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

