JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,391 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Amc Networks worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amc Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 230,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.27 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.