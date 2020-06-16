JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $4.71 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $5,562,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $788,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGS opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $148.49 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

