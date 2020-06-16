State Street Corp Reduces Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,770 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.80% of Hertz Global worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hertz Global during the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $79,472.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares in the company, valued at $81,549.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $39,846,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HTZ opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

