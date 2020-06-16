First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in First Busey by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Busey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Busey by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Busey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of BUSE opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $952.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $96.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $91,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,658.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 4,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $60,871.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

