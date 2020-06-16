Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $9,572,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $59,000.

SRCL stock opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

