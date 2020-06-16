Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of SITE Centers worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn M. Sweeney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITC opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

