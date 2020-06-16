Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,365 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,214.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,815,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 1,736,778 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,659,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 1,194,282 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

