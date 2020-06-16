HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,613 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,345,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,626 shares during the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 69.6% in the first quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,581,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,867 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,589,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,249 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

