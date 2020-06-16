Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 39,457 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,457 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vipshop by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,429,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after buying an additional 573,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,027,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,092,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after buying an additional 233,678 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

