Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 64,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 484,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

