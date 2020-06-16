Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,154 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Colony Capital worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,345,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,947,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after purchasing an additional 471,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,373,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colony Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 236,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,235,000 after acquiring an additional 275,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colony Capital news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $105,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

