Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $1.43 Million Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 393,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

