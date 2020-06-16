Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 26,483 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,483 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROIC. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

ROIC opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

