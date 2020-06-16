Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Verint Systems worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 362,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,183,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,861,000 after buying an additional 197,085 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,572,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after buying an additional 158,529 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after buying an additional 351,248 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $312,076.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 721,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,678,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $73,198.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,939 shares of company stock worth $4,576,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

VRNT opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

