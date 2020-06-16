Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

WMS opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 21,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $1,000,209.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

