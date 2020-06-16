Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Flowserve by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.80. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

