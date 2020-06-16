Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

