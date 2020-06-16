Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $36,320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $18,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after purchasing an additional 264,370 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $6,616,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.60 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

