Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.