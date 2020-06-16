Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 18,197 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,197 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after purchasing an additional 263,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

NYSE HBI opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.