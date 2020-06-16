Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,935 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.15.

Shares of UE stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.47. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

