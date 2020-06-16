Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 14,592 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

