Analysts Set Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,238,140 shares in the company, valued at $23,970,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 513.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BOX by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BOX by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 789,408 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.08 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BOX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.