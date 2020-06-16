Brokerages Set GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Target Price at $181.50

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

GWPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,101,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 1.91. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $180.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

