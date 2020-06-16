MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Receives $145.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $170.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.86. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $180.38.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

