Brokerages Set Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Price Target at C$33.67

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$32.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$33.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.