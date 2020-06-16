AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $62.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $138,518.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,766,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 407,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,513,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,196,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

