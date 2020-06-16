Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives C$41.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$34.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$27.75 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$30.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,076.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.55. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$51.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

