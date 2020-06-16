Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MYOV. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $902,300.00. Insiders purchased 2,463,929 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,376 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 868,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $10,498,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $10,150,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares during the period. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

