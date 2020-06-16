Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Price Target at $62.00

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $57.09 on Friday. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

