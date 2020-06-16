Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $201.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total value of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total transaction of $280,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after buying an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,290,000 after buying an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,621,000 after buying an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 766,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,987,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $184.80 on Friday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $114.13 and a 12 month high of $228.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

