Analysts Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $55.59

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.59.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OC. Nomura increased their price target on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 904.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.52. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

