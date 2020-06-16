Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives C$2.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPG shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE:CPG opened at C$2.39 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$641.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.