Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $44.12 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.12.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of BRKR opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Bruker has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Bruker by 206.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

