Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $39.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

